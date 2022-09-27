Montgomery — Luella R. Winder, 79, of Montgomery died Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home.

Born August 6, 1943 in Watsontown, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Pauline (Frederick) Wertman. On February 5, 1966, she married Wilbur E. “Butch” Winder who preceded her in death on April 10, 2011. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Luella was a graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked many years for Weis Markets, and later retired as a Quality Control Inspector from West Pharmaceuticals.

Luella was of the Lutheran faith.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, macramé, and working with ceramics.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald (Stephanie) Winder and Todd (Rebecca) Winder, all of Montgomery; two brothers, Charles (Holly) Wertman, of Montgomery, and Paul Wertman, of Watsontown; two sisters, Lulu Muffly, of Watsontown, and Mary Kemrer, of Muncy; grandchildren, Shawnee Liesenfeld, Matthew (Ashley) Winder, and Sarah, Emily, Amy and Gabriella Winder; and great-grandchildren, Garrett and Sydney Jones, Joseph and Layla Adamik, and Shane, Charlotte, Gene, and Nicholas Winder.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Rodney Widner; one grandson, Nicholas Winder; and one brother, Harold Wertman.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at First Lutheran Church, 400 Main Street, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. James Fladland officiating.

Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Luella’s memory be made to First Lutheran Church, 400 Main St. Watsontown, PA 17777.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

