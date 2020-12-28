Watsontown -- Lucille Shuman Gross was called home to heaven on Thursday evening, December 24, 2020.

Lucille was born on February 6, 1921 on The Shuman Dairy Farm in McEwensville to the late Harry Lavere and Sarah Machamer Shuman. She was a graduate of the Watsontown High School Class of 1938 and on August 8, 1942, Lucille married Donald O. Gross. While her husband served overseas during WWII, Lucille served as a telephone operator in Watsontown. Together, her and Donald moved to Watsontown and built a home in 1958 and raised their three children Janey, Sue, and Dan before she was preceded in death by her husband in November of 1981.

In later years, Lucille was the Tax Collector for Watsontown from 1981 until 2001 where she enjoyed the job, meeting everyone from the town. She was a social person. Lucille lived a long and full life, and she made many friends along the way. She enjoyed many things, like collecting elephants from all parts of the world, making elaborately decorated eggs, playing cards, and most of all she enjoyed and loved her family. She was also a dog lover throughout her life’s journey, having her collie named “Jolly” when she lived on the farm to both “Lacy 1” and “Lacy 2” in her later years.

Lucille was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir, a founding leader of the McEwensville Girl Scouts of America, Former McEwensville Garden Club Member, Member of the Watsontown Guild, Former Charter member of the Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, as well as a member of many bridge clubs. She was even called the “Milk Maid of McEwensville” and was known for riding along in the milk trucks on routes in her youth.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents and husband, by her twin sister Leoma Anna Shuman, infant brothers Marley H and Lavere W. Shuman, Sister Loretta Klapp, brothers Malcolm Shuman and Glenn Shuman, and son in law Ron Lewis.

Lucille is survived by her three children, Emily Jane Koch (Charles Karns), Sue A. Lewis, and Daniel O. Gross. As well as her grandchildren, John D. and Ashley Rife, Michael and Amber Koch, Alicia and Leroy Stoltzfus, Mark Gross, Landon Koch and Jessica Leon, Brook Karns and Douglas Wilson as well as 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers, Stephanie Kilgus, Ashley Rife, the Evangelical Community Hospital Hospice, and a thank you to the Watsontown Police Department for their kindness.

The family will be having a private burial at Watsontown Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests that contributions can be made to the Trinity United Church of Christ of Watsontown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com