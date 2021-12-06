Hughesville -- Lucille M. Inman, 91, of Hughesville passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at her home.

Lucille was born Oct. 20, 1930 in Lake Como, Pa. and is the daughter of the late Howard R. and the late Ada (Rivenberg) Roney. Lucille married Elmer L. Inman on Nov. 21, 1948 and shared 36 years of marriage.

She is survived by five daughters: Linda I. (Brent) Backhus of Muncy, Donna M. (Kenneth) Gividen of Columbus, Ind., Barbara J. Inman of Hughesville, Bonnie S. Inman of Hughesville, Carol J. Maldonado of Watsontown; a son, Mark A. (Sharon) Inman of Hamilton, Mich.; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Elmer L. Inman on March 30, 1985; a sister, Marian Stein; two brothers, Vernon, and Merle Roney.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Dr. Harry E. Dilcher officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

In Lucille’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

