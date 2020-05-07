South Williamsport -- Lucille J. Lindenmuth, 88, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, H. Mark Lindenmuth who she married on September 18, 1954.

Born October 28, 1931 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Willard and Mazie (Hill) Buck.

She attended South Williamsport High School and was a loving mother who made her house a home, filling it with love and fond memories while raising her two sons. She enjoyed cooking, playing the organ, and guitar. Lucille had a special talent for creating porcelain roses, which showed such intricate detail and she relished in giving her artwork to others to enjoy. Lucille loved flowers, especially roses and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Gary M. Lindenmuth (Sheryl), of Cogan Station and Steven M. Lindenmuth (Robin), of Montoursville; four grandchildren, Heather Haefner (Ray), of Hughesville, Fawn Lindenmuth, of South Williamsport, Alicia Lindenmuth of Williamsport, and Trisha Lindenmuth, of Cogan Station; four great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, April, Dylan, and Gavin; step grandchildren, Joshua Rockwell (Natalie), of South Williamsport and Jessica Baxter (William), of Williamsport; and two step great-grandchildren, Rylan Buck and Aurora Rockwell.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Baier and June Daneker.

A public graveside service to honor the life of Lucille will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.