Berwick, Pa. — Lucille E. (Andrews) Kelchner, 78, of Berwick passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Born February 21, 1945 in Exchange, she was the daughter of the late Luther M., Sr. and Esther (Snyder) Andrews.

She was a 1963 graduate of Warrior Run High School.

She is survived by her children: Thomas Andrews, Geraldine Reichenbach, Kenneth Sherwood, Thomasena Sherwood, and Peggy Kelchner; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by her siblings: John and George Andrews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

