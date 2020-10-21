Montoursville -- Lucile Williamson Reynolds, 95, of Montoursville died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Amity Place, Douglassville.

She and her husband Robert E. Reynolds, who died on January 18, 1995, were married on June 5, 1943. Born in Williamsport on November 17, 1924, she was a daughter of Richard F. Williamson and Grace Hollopeter Williamson. Graduating from Williamsport High School in 1942, she was a student at Dickinson Junior College, now Lycoming College.

Lucile is survived by a son; John R. (Jayne) of Montoursville and two daughters; Judy R. McLain of Blandon and Linda R. Lowmiller (Russ) of Prattville, Alabama. A son; William R. predeceased her on June 7, 2007 in Houston, Texas along with one great-grandson; David Everett and a sister; Anne Williamson Bulls of Levelland, Texas. Six grandsons; Dr. Matthew Reynolds, John R. Reynolds, Jr., Timothy, Todd and Drew McLain and Ryan Lowmiller survive as do six granddaughters; Susanne Reynolds McKenna, Kristin Reynolds Pearce, Joy Reynolds McCoy, Jennifer Lowmiller Kay, Kelly McLain Samuelsen and Robyn McLain Underwood and 23 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Reynolds was President of the Pennsylvania PTA from 1968-1970 and a vice president of the National PTA from 1971-1973. She held various offices in both the state and national organizations. A lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, she served as president of Alpha Eta Chapter and its City Council.

Lucile was President of the Pennsylvania Association of Hospital Auxiliaries from 1998-2000, President-elect from 1996-1998, two terms as Secretary-Treasurer. She was a member of the Williamsport Hospital, Williamsport Hospital Foundation and Pastoral Care Advisory boards. She had been a Gift Box volunteer for many years and was co-manager of that shop.

Mrs. Reynolds was a member of the Duboistown Garden Club and had filled several board positions in that organization. A lifetime member of Covenant-Central Presbyterian Church, she was a member of its Chancel Choir and a Sunday School teacher.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Pastor Elizabeth Affsprung will officiate the service.

The family will provide the flowers. Those who wish, may make a contribution to the charities of their choice or the Susquehanna Health Foundation.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

