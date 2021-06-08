Williamsport -- LuAnn F. “Lu” Harvey, 66, of Williamsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home.

Surviving is her husband of 26 years, John F. Harvey, Sr.

Born May 22, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Betty (Neidig) Finnerty.

Lu was a 1975 graduate of the South Williamsport High School and later graduated from Williamsport Area Community College. She previously worked for Rayovac, Leader Nursing Home, and Rishel’s Furniture Store before raising her family and taking care of their home.

She attended the Christian Church of Cogan Station and was active with the Road to Freedom group. Lu never forgot anything ever!!! She was a New York Yankees fan and Williamsport Crosscutters fan. She loved helping people in need, ordering from wish.com, playing video games, listening to oldies music, going to Bald Eagle State Park. Most of all she loved and cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are five children John F. Harvey, Jr. (Jennifer), of Linden, Lori L. Gallagher (Brian), of Jersey Shore, Michael L. Harvey, of South Williamsport, Timothy R. Harvey (Kristen), of South Williamsport, and Betty L. Charles, of Williamsport; 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a beloved cat, Baby.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Harvey N. Charles, Jr. and a brother Ricky Finnerty.

A memorial service to honor the life of LuAnn will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Christian Church at Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Rd, Cogan Station, PA 17728. A luncheon will follow at South Williamsport Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in LuAnn’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

