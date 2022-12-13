Williamsport, Pa. — Luana L. Cleveland, 74, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. Surviving is her loving husband of 40 years, Craig S. Kaufman.

Born February 8, 1948 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John Leiser, Sr. and Jean Elizabeth (Davis) Leiser Kehrer.

Luana was a 1964 graduate of Montoursville High School. She continued her education at Penn State University, The New School for Social Research, and the Art Students League in New York City.

A life-long visual artist, she owned and operated Cleveland Graphics and was a member of the Ceres Gallery in Manhattan, New York. She was a long-time feminist and former president of the Williamsport Chapter of NOW. She believed strongly in community and our duty to care for others and was a coordinator of the Interfaith Hospitality Network, organizing temporary housing for homeless individuals and families. She was a staunch defender of the environment, inspiring her run for the Pa. Senate in 2012. Her passion for nature, travel, and family were all visible in her art, which she worked on up to the last day of her life.

Luana loved traveling and had been all over the United States and the world with her husband, children, and friends. She was an avid reader and an enthusiastic student of life.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Moriah Cleveland and Fletcher Kaufman (Angela Nichols) all of Williamsport; and a brother, John Leiser, Jr.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Luana’s name to the James V. Brown Library, 19 East Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Luana’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

