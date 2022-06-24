Muncy — Lt. Col. William E. Corson, 85, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Heritage Springs, Montoursville.

Born in Muncy on November 1, 1936, he was the son of the late Woodrow W. and Marjorie R. (Hitesman) Corson. On July 2, 1960, Bill married the former Ann E. Merritt, who preceded him in death on November 11, 2010. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Bill was a 1954 graduate of Muncy-Muncy Creek High School. He attended Penn State University and earned a B.S. degree from Lycoming College in 1959. He did post graduate work at Bucknell University.

Bill was a career Air Force officer with 28 years of service. He was assigned to the Strategic Air Command (SAC) at a B-52 bomber base in Oklahoma for four years, and then assigned to the USAF Academy for 25 years. Bill was also a history teacher at Warrior Run High School for 32 years. He retired from both the Air Force and Warrior Run High School in 1991.

He was a 50+ year member of the Muncy Masonic Lodge #299 F&AM, Williamsport Consistory AASR, Irem Temple Shrine, the Imperial Teteque Masonic Band, and a life member of the American Legion Post #323, Watsontown. Bill was also past president of the National Sojourners, the Muncy Historical Society, and the REPASZ Band. He was a member of the American Federation of Musicians, Ducks Unlimited, the National and Pennsylvania State Education Associations, the national and state Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), and was a founding member of the American Air Museum in Britain.

His military awards consisted of the Meritorious Service medal, Air Force Commendation medal – two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense service medal, Armed Forces Reserve medal, and the Cold War Victory Commemorative medal.

He is survived by one son, William Eaton Corson, of Muncy; one niece, Pamela Jo Corson; one nephew, Mark R. Corson and a good friend, Dr. Carmen Spinney.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by one brother, Roger Corson.

Friends will be received Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Ben Lander officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Muncy Historical Society, 10 N. Main Street, Muncy, PA 17756; St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main Street, Muncy, PA 17756; The Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society, P.O. Box 26, Turbotville, PA 17772 or a charity of one’s choice.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Corson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

