Muncy — Louise Tome, 84, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her home with family and a close friend by her side.

Born May 9, 1938, in West Grove, Pa., she is the daughter of the late Lewis Jamison and the late Florence (Collins) Jamison. Alice married Robert Tome on July 19, 1954, and shared 58 years of marriage.

Alice drove school bus for the Oxford, Kennett Square, and Avon Grove school districts for six years. She started farming with her husband in the 60s and moved to Lycoming County in 1974 and milked cows until 2019. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, but most important was spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. In younger days she and Robert enjoyed going to gospel sing-sings. She attended both Moreland Baptist and Moreland Community Church.

Alice is survived by five children; Doris Jackson of Honey Brook, Ruth Heck of Nottingham, Robert (Teckla) Tome of Yoe, Cecil Tome of Muncy, Richard (Kris) Tome of Bluefield, WV; 15 grandchildren, Angie Hale, Tonya Jackson, Timatha Knowlton, Stacey Williams, Marcey Bohmer, Teckla Tome, Kelly Tome, Brian Jackson-Myers, Steven Jackson, Adam Port, Jason Brown, Robert Tome, Jere Tome, Nolan Tome, Cyrus Tome, 27 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren and a sister Joyce Ferris, of Peruville, N.Y.

In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her spouse, Robert Tome, a son, Dana Tome, and by a brother, Jere Jamison.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Moreland Lutheran Cemetery, of Muncy, with Pastor Tom Brokaw officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral, Hughesville.

