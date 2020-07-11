Woolrich -- God welcomed to Heaven an angel, Louise Mae “Mimi” Miller of Woolrich, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Manorcare in Jersey Shore.

She was born March 12, 1928 in Williamsport to Hannah Mable Yoder and Forrest Samuel Yoder.

Louise was a dedicated member of the Swissdale United Methodist Church. She worked at the Woolrich Mill and is a retired Postal Worker from the Woolrich Post Office.

Her impeccable fashion sense always made her stand out. The glamorous make-up, polished pearl colored nails, pink lipstick and of course, let us never forget, the scarves that always had to match the outfit.

While playing the “marble game,” her color always had to be red. The competitiveness and laughter she had was always heard throughout the house and provided us with delight.

Throughout her life she was a dedicated volunteer with the Red Hat Society, Welcome Wagon, local elections, Williamsport Garden Club and the Community Arts Center of Williamsport.

Louise blessed us by spending time with her husband and family. Weezie was passionate about playing the organ, traveling, collecting autographs, meeting celebrities, and creativity in designing floral arrangements. Her enormous holiday displays, especially her Christmas Angel, made her a well-known celebrity in Woolrich.

Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clair L. “Doc” Miller; and her five siblings, Johnny Yoder, Clyde Yoder, Hester Welsh, Betty Schramm and Marjorie Winter.

Her spirit is carried on by her sisters Helen Dincher and Barbara Schramm; her children Linda S. (Terry) Vance, and Steve C. (Janelle) Miller; four grandchildren, Nicole Vance, Ryan Vance, Devin Miller and Logan (Sean) McCann, her great-granddaughter, Wren and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service with only family will be held at Sanders Mortuary in Williamsport. Please send memories and anecdotes to Sanders Mortuary under Louise’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburg, PA.