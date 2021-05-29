Williamsport -- Louise M. Scampone, 74, of Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, May 27, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband of 28 years Jack P. Scampone.

Born May 16, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Helen (Morgan) Kulp.

Louise was a graduate of Williamsport High School and retired as a corrections officer for Muncy Prison. She was a member of Agape Fellowship Church. Louise enjoyed playing cards and games and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Chris Scampone (Karen) of Loyalsock Twp., Stephen Stugart (Anna) of Italy and Jennifer Elkournayti (Nizare) of North Carolina; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Lester Kulp (Pat) of Trout Run; a sister, Linda Williams of Limerick; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, James Kulp.

A funeral service to honor the life of Louise will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport with her Pastor Dale Rintelman officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately in Twin Hills Memorial Park. Please adhere to mask wearing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made in Louise’s name to Agape Fellowship Church, 485 E. Third Street Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made under Louise’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Scampone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.