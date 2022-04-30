Williamsport -- Louise M. Rossi (Aldrich), 91, passed away in Rancho Mirage, California, on April 19, 2022.

Louise was born on March 18, 1931, to Fred Aldrich and Anna (Dedic) Aldrich. Louise married her beloved husband, Joseph Rossi, in 1953. Louise and Joe moved to Loyalsock Township in 1960 where they spent many happy and fulfilling years raising their two children and enjoying lifelong friendships.

Louise will be remembered as a caring wife, mother, and grandmother and a fun, generous and cherished friend. She worked for a number of years as a volunteer at Divine Providence Hospital and was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. She loved her job at the Loyalsock Twp. Middle school and made many friends there.

After they retired, Louise and Joe spent winters in Palm Desert, California, where they gained a whole new set of devoted friends with whom they loved to socialize. Louise relished travel and visited several European countries, China, Australia, New Zealand and several Caribbean islands. She also enjoyed visiting U.S. National Parks and with her husband, family and friends. But she and Joe always made it home to Loyalsock and then Montoursville every summer, where they treasured time with friends and enjoyed socializing at the Williamsport Country Club, where they were members for over 50 years.

A highlight for Louise was spending time with her children, grandchildren (and granddogs) and her large extended family. Louise will be dearly missed by her loving and devoted husband, Joe, daughter Monique Miller and her husband Scott, son Richard Rossi and by her grandchildren, David and Daniel Rossi as well as a large extended family. They all meant the world to her and she to them.

Donations in Louise’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

