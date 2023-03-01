Williamsport, Pa. — Louise M. Prettyleaf, 86, of Williamsport passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Prettyleaf.

Born Dec. 15, 1936 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Peter J. and Helen V. (Rucinski) Jean.

Louise was a member of the former Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She worked at a variety of local manufacturing companies including Jesco., Lesko, and Arrow Material Services as a sewing machine operator.

Louise enjoyed mahjong, puzzle books, and flowers. She was an animal lover, and most of all cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Charles E. Vargason, of Sharon, and Steven M. Vargason (Charlene), of Williamsport; a daughter, Mary Beth Hager, of Williamsport; two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Vargason; two sisters, Caroline A. Pandolfi, of Florida, and Mary L. Potter, of Jersey Shore; and a grand dog, Bruno.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth C. Jean; and son-in-law, Michael Hager.

A funeral service to honor the life of Louise will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in Louise’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

