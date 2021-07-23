Williamsport -- Louise M. Griffith, 81, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Surviving is her loving husband of 62 years, Richard A. Griffith, whom she married December 19, 1959.

Born October 2, 1939 in Mansfield, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Brague and Alice Ames and step daughter of Milford Frost.

She was a member of the Williamsport Assembly of God.

Louise spent the majority of her life turning a house into a home as a loving wife and mother. She took tremendous pride in keeping her home tidy and neat, being a great mother and spending time with the children she babysat. Louise enjoyed cooking and baking, watching game shows on TV and square dancing with her husband Dick. Her beloved family and close knit friends will miss her vibrant personality and caring nature.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Thomas R. Griffith of Williamsport and Terri G. Reeves (James) of Lebanon; her step siblings, Kathy, Shirley Ann, Gary, Jeanne, Sylvia and Janet; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step siblings, Sandra, Joseph, Sunny, Emma and Jean.

A memorial service to honor Louise’s life will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Williamsport Assembly of God, 1230 Sherman Street, Williamsport. A time of visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at church.

Memorial contributions in Louise’s name may be made to Williamsport Assembly of God, 1230 Sherman Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Louise’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

