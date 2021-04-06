Linden -- Louise M. (Kreitz) Corter-Gibson, 91, of Linden passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Born May 31, 1929 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Kreitz and Hazel Irene (Nichols) Schleh.

Louise was a 1947 graduate of Williamsport High School and worked as a bookkeeper for Larry Herron Lincoln Mercury for many years. She attended Walnut Street Baptist Church, Avis.

She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, knitting, traveling, and being active in card club, which she often hosted. Louise was known for her quirky sayings and her dedication and dependability to friends and family who will greatly miss her.

Surviving are two sons, Steven W. Corter (Brenda) of Linden and Kevin E. Corter (Suzanne) of St. Petersburg, Florida; six grandchildren, Matthew, Renee, Kevin Jr., Jason, Jessica and Adam; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Larue S. Gibson and an infant brother, Robert James Kreitz.

A graveside service to honor Louise’s life will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 at Jersey Shore Cemetery, 1103 Locust Street, Jersey Shore.

Memorial contributions in Louise’s name may be made to American Cancer Society ACS, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.