Williamsport, Pa. — Louise M. Barto, 80, of Williamsport, formerly of Hughesville, died Sunday, January 14, 2023 at Williamsport South Rehab (formerly ManorCare South) of Williamsport.

Born August 17, 1942 in Muncy, she was a daughter of Harvey McClain and Alta (Frantz) Sherwood. Louise was married to W. Neil Barto.

Louise was previously employed for many years as a secretary for Attorney Max Hess. She loved watching baseball, going to the Little League World Series and Williamsport Crosscutters games, and watching Judge Judy on a daily basis. Louise also enjoyed playing bingo and working on word search puzzles.

Louise is survived by her stepdaughter; Brenda (Dan) Dorman, of Hughesville, additional stepdaughter; two sons; two sisters, Norma Jean Figels, of Hughesville, Ann Daugherty, of Muncy, and by two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by husband, W. Neil Barto, on March 1, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to Louise's 11 a.m. graveside service on Friday, January 20 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Hughesville, with Pastor Duane D. Bardo officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

