Watsontown, Pa. — Louise L. Crawford, 74, of Watsontown passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Warrior Run Manor, where she had been residing.

Born February 20, 1949 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the Franklin W. and Kathleen A. (George) Murray. On March 28, 1970, she married Gene L. Crawford and together they celebrated 30 years of marriage until his passing on July 22, 2000.

Louise was a 1967 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked at Montgomery Mills, Montgomery Sportswear, and at Kramm’s Nursing Home as a CNA. Also, Louise was a caregiver for her mother, Kathleen, in her final years.

She was a lifetime member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed putting together puzzles.

Surviving are her children: Pamela Crawford, of Watsontown, Debra Rovenolt and her husband Parry, of Turbotville, and Robert Crawford and his wife Tina, of Falls Creek; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five sisters: Barbara (Lawrence) Snyder, Caroline (Larry) Cotner, Ev (Robert) Shutt, Joyce (Dean) Boyer, and Loretta (Ron) Myers; two brothers: Willard (Linda) Murray, and Calvin (Chris) Murray; and two aunts: Betty George Chilson and Shirley (Donald) Person.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Turbotville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

