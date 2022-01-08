Williamsport -- Louise A. Dellomo Patterson, 91, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Williamsport South.

Born May 18, 1930 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of late Louis and Ida (Salvatori) Abate.

Louise was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She was the proud owner of Fashionable Draperies by Louise for 20 years. She also volunteered at the Williamsport Hospital for 17 years. Above all Louise loved being with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia A. Dellomo Lyon of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Doreen A. Dellomo Matty (Tim) of Montoursville; a son, James E. Dellomo (Theresa) of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Justin, Jodi, Kristen, Nick, Kurt, and Brett; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Jayna, Rocco, Marco, Luca, Gio, and Angelo; three step-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Allison, and Nate; and a step-great-great-grandson, Lucas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Americo “Mert” Dellomo in 1964; her second husband, Maynard Patterson in 1993; a brother, Victor Abate; two sisters, Julia Allegrucci, and Dora Cardonna; and a son-in-law, Robert Lyon.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Louise will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry Street Montoursville, PA. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Louise’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

