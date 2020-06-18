Cogan Station -- Louis J. “Louie” Mallott III, 70, of Cogan Station passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a courageous battle.

Born November 27, 1949 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Louis J. Mallott, Jr. and Eleanor J. (Rathmell) Mallott. He was preceded in death by his wife Pamela J. (Stahl) who was the love of his life and inspired him throughout their marriage. He was also totally devoted to his “furry kids,” his dogs Angel Baby and Lucy.

He was a 1967 graduate of Loyalsock High School. He graduated from WACC with an associate degree specializing as a machinist. He pursued his machinist career at M&M Sheet Metal and then worked for PDC Spas. He had a passion for music and was a founder and drummer for the national touring band, Mirage. He also played in the bands The Twilighters, Night Moves, and Hickory. After retiring, he put his skill and talents into developing a wood working craft which can be seen in many restoration projects in historical homes in the Williamsport Area. He specialized in making cabinets and many beautiful pieces of furniture.

Lou was a very giving, kind and caring person who touched many people’s lives. He was loved by many and will be missed.

He is survived by two sisters, Judith Bott of Montoursville and Debra Parker of Colorado.

A memorial service to honor Lou’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 26 at The Christian Church at Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Rd., Cogan Station, outside on the hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lou’s name may be made to the local SPCA.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

