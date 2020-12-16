Williamsport -- Louis E. “Lou” Hunsinger, Sr., 86, of Williamsport died at home on Monday, December 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends after an extended illness.

He was born June 23, 1934 in Williamsport, a son of the late Bruce H. and Helen (Hawk) Hunsinger. On May 26, 1956, he married Doris Nance, who survives.

Lou graduated from Williamsport High School, Class of 1952 and from the Williamsport Technical Institute in 1959 with a degree in business management. He was honored by the Williamsport Area Community College as “Alumnus of the Year” in 1977.

He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-57 and the Civil Air Patrol from 1949 to 1980. He served as Squadron Commander of CAP Squadron 401 from 1966 to 1970, before being promoted to Group 40 Staff and later as a member of the Pennsylvania Wing Staff. He retired with the rank of major. He was honored with Civil Air Patrol’s Meritorious Service Award in 1973 for his work during the Hurricane Agnes Flood of 1972. He gave a report at the Pentagon to Defense Department officials on the local CAP squadron’s efforts during the 1972 flood and showed a slide presentation detailing that work. He was the first CAP official ever to give a report at the Pentagon.

He sold life insurance for 30 years with the Baltimore Life (Life of Maryland) Company.

He served as Emergency Management Director for the City of Williamsport from 1976 to 1996 and again from 2002 through 2004, under Mayors Kirby, Lucasi, Bloom, Prezsiosi, Rafferty and Wolf. In connection with that, he served for many years as a member of the Lycoming County Emergency Preparedness Committee.

He served on many public spirited committees, the most recent being the organizing committee of the annual Grand Slam Parade and the Lycoming Brotherhood Alliance.

He was honored by the Williamsport-Lycoming Foundation as one of it’s “Men of the Year” in 1996. The next year, in 1997, he was honored by the local chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews as one its “Citizens of the Year.”

Lou was a 73 year member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, where he helped his brother, Skip when he started the Senior Citizen’s Lunch. He served at the Community Arts Center as a greeter, starting in 1995, where he was very active with the “Skip Hunsinger Children's Christmas Spectacular.”

Lou was as Life Member of the Old Lycoming Fire Volunteer Fire Co., where he served as a Trustee for several years and as a Fire Policeman. In the aftermath of the disastrous January 1996 flood, he helped coordinate flood clean-up efforts in Old Lycoming Township. He was also hired by Lycoming County to supervise public service workers during the clean-up. He received Fire Police of the year in 2007 and the President’s Award in 2015.

He was a member of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County, Lodge #755, F&AM and a former member of the Zafar Grotto.

Lou believed strongly in the concept of service to others as well as community service, a concept he passed on to his children and friends and served as an example to all who knew him.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Lou is survived by his three children, Lou Jr, Montoursville, Kathleen (Terry) Keagle, Linden, and Karen (Curt) Ertel, Harrisburg; three grandchildren, TerriLynn Keagle, Matthew (Erica) Ertel, and Kenneth (Chuck) Ertel-Hoy; and three great-grandsons, Logan, Avery and Grayson; and brother John Hunsinger, Montoursville.

Lou was preceded in death by his brother Harold L. “Skip” Hunsinger, sister, Emily Sullivan and a daughter-in-law, Mary.

Services will be held privately with burial in Wildwood Cemetery due to current health restrictions. A recording of the service will be available later this week under Lou’s memorial page where condolences may also be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St. Williamsport, Pa. 17701

