Louis D. LeVan, 74, of Williamsport, passed away at home unexpectedly on June 13, 2021. He was born in Williamsport on September 10, 1946 the son of Kenneth R. and Althea M. (Smith) LeVan who both preceded him in death.

Louis was a graduate of Montgomery Area High School and a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was retired from the former Reed Hann Litho and enjoyed spending time at home with his beloved wife.

He is survived by his wife, Gaylynne (Lutz) LeVan of Williamsport, Pa; three sons, Troy, Todd and Ryan LeVan, their spouse and their families; two brothers, Dale LeVan (Judith) and Kenneth LeVan Jr. (Laura) and their families

A private family celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu flowers, the family asks memorial contributions in Louis' name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/nca/donate).

