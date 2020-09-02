Williamsport -- Louis D. Goins, Jr. of Williamsport, went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 30th, passing peacefully away at his home.

Louis graduated from the Williamsport High School. Louis was on the board of the Williamsport Housing Authority for 25 years, retired from Bethlehem Steel after 30 years, and volunteered at St Ann's and at the County Board of Elections.

He was preceded in death by wife Dawnann, his parents; Louis Sr. and Geraldine Goins, sisters; Beverly Hudson and Barbara Hunter, all of Williamsport.

Louis is survived by his son Louis Goins, III, sisters; Roseline "Mickey" Porter and Charlotte Davis, and a host of nieces and nephews. Louis was known by all as Uncle Butch.

There will be a viewing Thursday, September 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 (noon) at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 527 Park Avenue, Williamsport. There will be a funeral service for family from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th Street, Williamsport.

