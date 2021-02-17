Jersey Shore -- Louis D. Dorwart, Sr., 92, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born January 1, 1929 in Jersey Shore, he was the son to the late John Dorwart and the former Ruth Leadlein. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Catheryn A. Rodabaugh on October 10, 2014; and all of his siblings.

He was a life member of the Jersey Shore Loyal Order of Moose, was an avid bowler in the moose league, and retired from Alcan Cable. Most importantly, he had a deep love for his family and friends.

He is survived by three sons, Louis D. Dorwart Jr. of Jersey Shore, William L. (Kelly) Dorwart of Jersey Shore, and James R. Dorwart of Hubert, North Carolina; a daughter, Julie A. (David) Cohick of Cape Coral, Florida; 5 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

