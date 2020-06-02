Williamsport -- Louis C. Croucher, 77, of Williamsport passed away at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Lou was born in Williamsport on July 20, 1942, a son of Francis A. Croucher, Sr. and Ida E. (Winter) Croucher.

He was a member of Visitation Church. Over the years he worked at a variety of locations as a cashier and a security guard. He worked at K-Mart, Northern Central Bank, Value City and Carey-McFalls. Lou was also a social member of VFW post 844.

Surviving are two sisters, Mary Lou Crain and Dolores A. Eberlin. In addition, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews survive.

In addition to his parents, siblings James R. Croucher, Francis A. Croucher, Jr., George A. Croucher, Joan A. Kadash, Constance H. Wise and Donald A. Croucher all preceded him in death.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Visitation Church, 1614 West Southern Ave., South Williamsport with Father Vietkus officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Church Cemetery, Williamsport.

