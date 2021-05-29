Williamsport -- Louis A. Santalucia III, 28, of Williamsport passed away at home unexpectedly on March 26, 2021.

He was born in Williamsport on September 26, 1992, the son of Louis A. Santalucia Jr. and Dawn (Hitchings) Santalucia.

Louis was a graduate of Williamsport High School and was currently employed by Miele Amusements. He enjoyed playing Magic: The Gathering, he enjoyed playing and listening to music, but his greatest joy came from being with his family, especially his children.

Surviving in addition to his father of Williamsport and mother of Pittston are a son, Louis A. Santalucia IV and Ashley Santalucia; nephews, Tristen Santalucia of Williamsport, Xavier Englehart of Montgomery; siblings Matthew Rising of Williamsport, Ryan Santalucia of Williamsport and Emily Santalucia of Montgomery and his paternal grandparents, Louis A. Sr. and Lois (Roth) Santalucia of Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Iona (Marshall) Hitchings.

A private family celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701 has been entrusted with assisting the family with arrangements.