Allenwood, Pa. — Louis A. Dantonio, Jr., 96, of Allenwood passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 28, 1926 in Astoria, N.Y., he was a son of the late Louis Sr. and Maude (Bower) Dantonio. On October 22, 1949, he married the former Betty M. Wertman, who predeceased him on April 6, 2020. Together they celebrated 70 years or marriage.

Louis was a graduate of the Montgomery Schools. He retired as an Operating Engineer for Local 542 in which he was a member for over 70 years.

Louis was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, Allenwood.

In earlier years he enjoyed roller skating dates with his wife, and was also an avid fisherman and hunter, including several hunting trips with his son. Louis took pride in his gardens and made sure to grow enough to share with all his family and friends.

In later years he helped take care of his wife with cooking and cleaning the house. He was very proud of his signature dish, shish ka bobs.

Most importantly, Louis was a hardworking man who loved his family and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Surviving are one son Terry (Linda) Dantonio, of New Columbia; two daughters, Rita (John) Foreman, of Newport and Patti (John) Wolfe, of Allenwood; two sisters, Gloria Burrows and June Engle, both of Allenwood; a sister-in-law, Roseanna Dantonio, of Allenwood; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and four step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers, Earl and William Dantonio; and two brothers-in-law, Harry Burrows and George Engle.

Friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Contributions in Louis’ memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Dantonio, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

