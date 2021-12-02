Williamsport -- Louis A. Cruz, Jr., 49, of Williamsport “Chased his last Waterfall” Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 15, 1972 in Manhattan, N.Y., he was a son of Louis A . Cruz and Carmen O. Pino.

Louie was a phenomenal cook for many years in the Williamsport Area. He loved all things food, especially Goya. He enjoyed playing Call of Duty, poker, and going to the casino. He had a sense of humor that would make anyone laugh and touched the lives of many.

Surviving are two daughters Taryn English (Robert Wettlaufer) of Williamsport, Felica Emick (Alec, Sr.) of Williamsport, four grandchildren Charlie and Jackson Wettlaufer, and Alec, Jr. and Jada-Lynn Emick, a son Lucas Signor of Williamsport, and an aunt Millie Rodriguez of New Jersey.

To this end, as Lou would say, “It’s Clobbering Time!”

