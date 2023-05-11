Montoursville, Pa. — Lorraine Lecce, 93, of Montoursville passed away peacefully at the Gatehouse on May 8, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 to 7:30 on May 12, 2023 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 133 E. 3rd St. Williamsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery.

If desired, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Lorraine’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, for the benefit of either Susquehanna Family Hospice or the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

