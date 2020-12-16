Newberry -- Lorraine C. Fisher, 93, of Newberry/Williamsport passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.

Born October 18, 1927 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Catherine (Wetzel) Carothers.

She married Ernest Fisher on September 6, 1947. He had just returned from the Navy when he spotted her in the church choir, and said, ”That’s the girl I am going to marry.”

Lorraine was a 1945 graduate of Williamsport High School. She then worked several years as a secretary for Charles Schreyer at The West Branch Bank, on Fourth and Pine Street.

When Ernest retired, they worked together with close friends Dale and Margaret Reid for C.A. Reed Company, traveling the east coast.

Lorraine was a member of John’s- Newberry United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord simply, quietly and humbly. She poured out her life caring for her family.

Mom was a dedicated mother. Her candle never burnt out, late at night or early in the morning, she was always serving her family and friends. Through her prayers and love, one by one her family came to a saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. She will be so missed.

She is survived by her children, Scott Fisher (Julie)of Williamsport, Sharon Krall (Michael) of Cogan Station, Kent Fisher (Christina) of Linden; a daughter-in-law, Ruth Fisher of Williamsport; two brothers Richard (Della Mae) of Williamsport, and Edward “Butch” Carothers of Jersey Shore. More than anything, she loved her 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Ernest Fisher on July, 2, 2012, a son Craig Fisher, and a brother Robert Carothers.

Services will be held privately with burial in State Road Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences and a recording of Lorraine’s service can be found under Lorraine’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.