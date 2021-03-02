Hughesville -- Lorraine B. Sheets, 97, of Hughesville passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Wolf Run Village in Hughesville.

Lorraine was born June 16, 1923 in Muncy Valley, and was the daughter of the late Harold W. and the late Henrietta (Bradley) Bender. She married Vernon D. Sheets on June 12, 1942 and they shared 41 years of marriage.

Lorraine graduated from Sonestown High School in 1941 and attended Miss Wheaton's Commercial School the following year. She enjoyed attending her high school reunions, including her 75th class reunion in 2016. Lorraine's career included employment at Armour-Smallberg (Williamsport), Park Lumber & Crate (Canton), the Canton Sentinel, Sullivan County School District (Dushore) and BLaST Intermediate Unit #17 (Williamsport).

Lorraine loved to knit and crochet and was an avid reader. She particularly enjoyed holidays with her family gathered around for a big dinner together.

She showed her love of being a mother through her steadfast presence in the lives of her children during their childhood and adulthood. She loved each child in the way that they needed and supported her daughters and son as they left home and established their careers, own homes and families. Lorraine taught the life skills needed for success across many areas of life and was a reliable source of information on topics that spanned cooking, cleaning, sewing, canning, gardening and child-rearing. Mom had answers if you were wise enough to ask the questions.

Lorraine was a devoted grandmother who was a spectator for innumerable sporting events, musicals and plays, traveling coast-to-coast to attend the high school graduations of her 10 grandchildren. She was 89 when she made her last trip to California to meet a few of her younger great-grandchildren. Lorraine enjoyed traveling within the United States, and her daughters used to joke that the only thing we knew for sure was that she was somewhere on the East Coast because she did let us know when she traveled to California.

Following her retirement in 1986, Lorraine volunteered with the Laubach Literacy Program, the Service Core of Retired Executives and the AARP Income Tax for the Elderly. She was active in the Methodist Church in Hughesville until she was unable to travel there on her own.

She is survived by four daughters: Anita S. Jacobus of Hughesville, Patrica E. (Dennis) Stone of Bentley Creek, Susan S. (Richard) Fritz of Elizabethtown, and Rebecca E. Rosenberry of Towanda; one son: Ronald E. (Pam) Sheets of Ojai, Calif.; a sister: Wanda Marquardt of Hughesville; 10 grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Vernon, on November 5, 1983, and four brothers: Clair "Mick," William, Jack and Dale Bender.

A private graveside service will be held on March 4 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Suite 4, South, Williamsport, PA 17701, or the Hughesville Public Library.