Jersey Shore -- Lorne D. “Doon” Greene, 50, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

He was born on July 19, 1971 and was the son of Mary H. Greene of Jersey Shore and the late Larry R. Greene, Sr.

Doon attended Jersey Shore High School and was a truck driver, during which time, he made friends all over the country. He was most recently employed by Lucky Seven Travel Plaza in Lock Haven. Doon loved watching any kind of car racing and enjoyed building and competing with his own 4x4 Jeep. He had a knack for building a great racing motor and enjoyed being his brother Kevin’s right-hand man and pit crew at many 4x4 races. They especially enjoyed attending the biggest 4x4 race on the East Coast, Gravelrama. Doon also was a fixture at the Clinton County Motor Speedway on Friday nights.

In addition to his mother, Mary, he is survived by brothers; Kevin Smith and his wife Wendy and Larry Greene, Jr. and his wife Mary, sister; Bonnie Herold, grandparents; Dorland and Carlene Eck, nieces/nephews and their families; Bonnie Caffrey, Barbie Bonanni, Tammy Cochran, Bill McClelland and Brock Smith, step-children; Dillian Green and Millie Green, step-grandson; Warren Baker as well as several cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother; Gordon Greene and sister; Connie Cataldo.

In keeping with Doon’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A life celebration service will be held at a later and warmer date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, PA.

