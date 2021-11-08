Montoursville -- Lorin D. Woolley, 58, of Montoursville passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Lorin was born January 30, 1963, in Kearney, Nebraska, and was the son of the late Donald L. and Esther Jane (Schroeder) Woolley.

Lorin was a truck driver for XPO Logistics of New Columbia for 9 years. He also worked as a shift supervisor at West Pharmaceutical for 15 years. Lorin enjoyed traveling, riding his Harley, watching his favorite college football team, “Nebraska Cornhuskers” and hunting with his family. He also loved the time he spent with his family, especially with his granddaughter "Peanut."

He is survived by one daughter; Ashlea R. Woolley of Muncy, a son; Aaron D. Woolley of N.J.; his mother; Esther Jane (Schroeder) Woolley of Kearney, Nebraska, two brothers: Kevin P. (Maria) Woolley of Grover Beach, California, Vincent M. (Charlotte) Woolley of Kearney, Nebraska, a granddaughter, Kierra D. Sheets and by a girlfriend, Debra L. Adams of Montoursville.

In addition to his father, Lorin was predeceased by a sister, Charlene J. Woolley.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, November 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

