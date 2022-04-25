Muncy -- Lori Susan Miller, 54, of Muncy passed away on Thursday April 21, 2022 at The Gatehouse.

Born on August 5, 1967 in Muncy, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Claude Mayberry and Catharine Edith Long Miller. She was a member of Saint Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Muncy.

Lori attended The School of Hope, The Woodward School, and Montoursville High School. During her youth she participated in the Special Olympics and was proud to display her many awards and winning ribbons.

Lori liked all types of music and especially loved the group ‘Tears for Fears.’ She had an extensive music collection of CDs. She enjoyed traveling with her parents in their RV to local campgrounds and Florida during the winter months.

Lori loved attending Liberty Manor Adult Day Services in Muncy and enjoyed the activities, attention, and the love shown to her by the staff. Lori also was a participant at Clinton County Community Connections in Lock Haven, where she made many friends of the participants and staff.

Because of her outgoing, sweet, and loving personality Lori had many friends and acquaintances. She could lighten up any room with just a smile; if you were lucky enough to have known her, you were blessed.

She is survived by her brother, Gregory C. Miller (Brenda) of Watsontown, her sister Julie M. Roller (Terry) of Muncy with whom she resided, niece Julie A. Aderhold, nephews Jeffrey C. Aderhold, Gregory C. Miller Jr. (Jenn) and Seth A. Roller.

She was predeceased by her mother Catharine Edith Long Miller (2021), her father Claude Mayberry Miller (2019) and by a sister Joanne Louise Aderhold (2017).

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone at The Gatehouse for the exceptional care given to Lori and our entire family during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville, with Rev. Ben AR Lander officiating. The committal service will follow in Muncy Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Family will provide flowers so that memorial contributions may be made to The Gatehouse, 1100 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to Liberty Manor Adult Day Services, 169 Ashler Manor Dr., Muncy, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family a www.mccartythomas.com.

