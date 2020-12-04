Elimsport -- Lori Ann Cook-Stabley, 66, of Elimsport passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Lori was born in Danville on January 27, 1954, a daughter of John and Jean (Kerstetter) Cook.

She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church. For a short period she had been employed as a registered nurse prior to taking on her most precious career, Mom and homemaker.

She and her husband, Jay Palmer, observed their 41st wedding anniversary on September 29, 2020. In addition, she is survived by three sons, Benjamin of Portland Oregon, Nickolas and Samuel both of Elimsport, a sister, Tracy J. Rhian, a niece, Hayley Potter and her son Jack Potter, nephew, Joshua Rhian and niece Natalie Cook.

In addition to her parents, a daughter Rachael and brother David Cook preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 369 Broad St., Montoursville, 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Please observe all CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Lori’s name may be made to Lycoming County, S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with assisting the family, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register.