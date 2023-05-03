Turbotville, Pa. — Lori A. Stradley, 64, of Turbotville passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Born May 27, 1958 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Doris (McIntyre) Wright. On August 23, 1982, she married Richard I. Stradley and together they celebrated 40 years of marriage.

Lori was a 1976 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked at West Company for 10 years before staying at home to raise her sons. She also drove school bus and was a proctor for Warrior Run School District.

She was a member of Watsontown Baptist Church, where she served as the former church secretary. Lori enjoyed sewing and was a seamstress.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her two sons: Richard Kyle Stradley and Eric Robert Stradley; five grandchildren: Kara, Kassie, Scott, Stevie, and Zyleh Stradley; one brother: Richard Wright and his wife Karen; and two sisters: Susan Garthwaite and Joan Wertz and her husband Michael.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Wright.

There will be a celebration of Lori’s life service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Watsontown Baptist Church, 501 Main Street, Watsontown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the American Stroke Foundation, americanstroke.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

