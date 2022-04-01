Montoursville -- Lori A. Longo, 59, of Montoursville, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at The Green Home, Wellsboro.

Lori was born on June 14, 1962 and was the daughter of Barbara A. (Winters) Shollenberger of Montoursville and the late Robert M. Longo. She had graduated from Loyalsock High School in 1980.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one brother; Robert M. Longo, Jr. of Ocean City, N.J., two sisters; Lisa A. Tagaloa (Sam) of Orange, California and Jodi L. Dawson (Mark) of Montoursville.

Lori was a loving Aunt to her six nieces and nephews; Samantha, Nico, Nick, Nash, Robert and Melanie.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

There will be a gathering at Morey’s Saturday, April 2 from 1-3 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lori Longo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



