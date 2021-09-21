Williamsport -- Lori A. Frantz, 53, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at her home.

Born April 8, 1968, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Thomas and Linda (Yukalavich) Frantz of Linden.

Lori was a 1986 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She was employed at the Holiday Inn for more than 25 years.

Lori was a member of the Hillside Rod and Gun Club, Blossburg and the Arnot Sportsmen’s Club, Arnot. She enjoyed flowers, landscaping, drinking coffee and wine, and driving her corvette. Most of all, Lori loved and cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Derek A. Frantz (Amanda Foster) of Williamsport, Brittany L. Colombo (Vinny) of Jersey Shore, and Caleb A. White of Williamsport; her partner, Bruce Miller of Covington; four grandchildren, Isabella, Dean, Giovanni and Gabriella; two brothers, Joseph Frantz (Sonya) of Jersey Shore and Paul Frantz (Jody) of Avis; and two sisters Charmaine Frantz Carey of Rochester, N.H., and Melanie Hill of Reading.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

E-Condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lori Frantz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



