Montoursville -- Loretta J. (Weidler) Jameson, 89, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Valley View Nursing, Montoursville.

She was married to the late Russell E. Jameson from 1948 until 2013, the time of his death.

Loretta was born on October 20, 1931 in Rauchtown and was the daughter of the late William and Florence (Karstetter) Weidler. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother that enjoyed gardening, flowers and baking.

Loretta is survived by one son; Tim E. Jameson of Pavo, Georgia, two daughters; Debbie A. Percival (Bill) of Luray, Virginia and Darlene K. Jameson of Jersey Shore, two grandsons; Brent Percival (Erin) of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Eric Percival (Sarah) of Winchester, Virginia and four great-grandchildren; Ethan, Addie, Andrew and Penny. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by eight siblings.

The graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes or the Shriners.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. Condolences may be shared at rearickcarpenter.com.