Williamsport -- Loretta D. Espy, 80, passed away at Manor Care North on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

She was born November 10, 1939 in Great Falls, S.C., the daughter of Lonnie Tillman.

Loretta was a graduate of Elizabeth Heights High School in Great Falls, S.C., and enjoyed playing on the high school basketball team. She married Charles Espy on June 30, 1985 and they spent many happy years together until he passed away November 28, 2006. Loretta was a dedicated member of the Trinity Gospel Church, Williamsport. She was employed as a banking supervisor for Citibank for 36 years and in her free time she enjoyed playing cards, bowling and basketball.

Loretta is survived by a son, Robert Grey, Arizona; three daughters, Lonnie Gray, New York, Jacqueline Grey, Williamsport, Verrie Grey, New York; ten grandchildren, Shauntrece Gray, Shameka Grey, Jerrod Fells, Kiah Glenn, Shadaya Dowdy, Malika Williams, Robert Williams, Lacey Lawrence, Robert Grey, Mason Grey. She is also survived by two brothers, James Boulware, New York and Joseph Tillman, Baltimore; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two grandchildren, Lacy Grey and Prince Bayard; also two sisters and four brothers.

Services for Loretta will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Trinity Gospel Church, 1010 Elmira Street, Williamsport. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West Fourth Street, Williamsport.

To share memories and condolences with Loretta’s family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.