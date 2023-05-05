Williamsport, Pa. — Loretta A. Bailey passed away on May 3, 2023, on her 83rd birthday at her home in Williamsport. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James L. Bailey, Sr.,

Born on May 3, 1940 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Walter H. and Velda M. (Shay) Gardner.

A graduate of South Williamsport Area High School, Loretta went on to work as an aide at Hope Enterprise's for many years, where she touched the lives of countless individuals. She was a member of Duboistown United Methodist Church.

Loretta's interests included going to yard sales, where she delighted in finding treasures and meeting new people. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, who were the center of her world.

Surviving in addition to her husband is her son James L. Bailey, Jr. (Stacey) of Mill Hall; two daughters Kathy L. Ardabell (Carl) of Williamsport and Lori A. Camp of South Williamsport; five grandchildren Keri, Bradley, Jamie, Emily, and Cole; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim M. Bailey and her brother, Robert Gardner.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta’s name to Hope Enterprises Inc., 2401 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

