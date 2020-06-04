Unityville -- Lorena J. Robbins, age 77, of Unityville passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Muncy, Moreland Twp.

Lorena was born on Sunday, November 1, 1942 in Jordan Twp., and was the daughter of the late Wesley and Lila G. (Mordan) Wilson.

Lorena enjoyed sewing, quilting and doing various other crafts. Over many years she made a quilt for each person in her family. Lorena loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her spare time she also enjoyed shopping and planting flowers. She had a collection of rooster knick knacks and small crystal animals.

She is survived by one daughter: Gwen I. (Andrew) Hill of Muncy, two sons: Andy L. Robbins of Hughesville, Rusty L. Robbins of Unityville, two sisters: Clara Murray of Unityville, Mildred Boyer of Unityville, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lorena is predeceased by a brother, Irvin Wilson.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 5 at Lungerville Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Lucy Temple officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

