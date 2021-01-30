Williamsport -- On January 21, 2021, Lonnie Branch, Jr. passed away at the age of 84.

Lonnie was born on February 11, 1936 in Williamsport. He had worked at the Genetti hotel for 30 years. He had no children, but was very close to 3 generations of nieces and nephews.

Lonnie had a faith in God, a love of family and friends and a passion for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed walking, westerns, dogs and sports. He had a zest for life. A kind and generous man that appreciated those same qualities in others. Lonnie was preceded in death by his father; Lonnie Branch, Sr., mother; Isabel, step mother; Elanor, sister and brother-in-law; Sara and Melvin Stewart, niece; Gloria Stewart, great nephew; Cassin Diggs, loving aunts; Mag Carter, Rachel Hewitt and her five sons.

He is survived by niece; Marilyn Brooks, nephews; Ken Stewart, Mike Stewart, Tom Stewart and Dave Stewart.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Insingers personal care and Embassy at Loyalsock Rehab and the congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Gym or Original Little League.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.