South Williamsport -- Lois W. Baker, 96, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Friday, January 1, 2021 at Roseview Center.

Born April 9, 1924 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Howard R. and Merab E. (Manning) Rupert.

Lois was a 1942 Graduate of Williamsport High School. She was employed at G.T.E. Sylvania in Montoursville from 1943 to 1953. Lois retired in 1990 from the Williamsport hospital medical records department.

Lois was a longtime member of the Duboistown United Methodist church. She and LaRue, her husband of 53 years lived their entire married life in Duboistown. Lois was known by the nickname of “Snooky” given to her by her husband. She was a seamstress, making most of her own clothing. Lois loved bowling and playing bingo.

Surviving are a son, Larry R. Baker (Barbara) of South Williamsport; a grandson, Steven M. Baker (Jennifer) of Newberry; and three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Alexander (Brian) of Henderson, Maryland, Alexis Baker and Jared Baker, both of Newberry.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, LaRue R. Baker; three sisters, Emily Young, Maxine McConnell, and Marjorie Carpenter who passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Roseview center.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

