Watsontown -- Lois R. Everitt, 91, of Watsontown passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Watsontown Health and Rehab.

Born August 4, 1930 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Roy “Gussie” and Mary (Wolford) Reynolds. On January 29, 1952 she married John E. Everitt and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage until his passing in 2015.

Lois was a 1948 graduate of Watsontown High School. Earlier in life, she worked as a secretary at CECO/New Columbia Joist.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Watsontown. Lois actively served as a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #282, formerly of Watsontown. She also enjoyed helping at the Warrior Run Heritage Days and volunteering at Watsontown Health & Rehab.

Lois enjoyed antiquing, and doing arts & crafts.

Surviving are a son, Jon R. Everitt and his wife, Sylvia, Allenwood; two daughters, Mary K. Harrison, Allenwood; and Carol Everitt-Vickers and her husband Wayne Lee, Montgomery, West Virginia; 7 Grandchildren; 18 Great-Grandchildren; and 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew J. Harrison, Great-Grandson, Garrett R. Harrison, and a son-in-law, Scott E. Harrison.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Rte. 44, Watsontown where the funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating. Burial will be held in Turbotville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star service held 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested contributions in Lois memory be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Rte. 44, Watsontown, PA 17777.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

