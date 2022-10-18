Muncy — Lois M. McNutt, 78, of Muncy passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Williamsport Home.

Born February 27, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna McNutt.

Lois was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and the Williamsport School of Nursing. She also attended Fordham University in New York City. With a career as a registered nurse, she retired from Memorial/Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Hospital in New York City.

She was an active member of the Muncy Historical Society. Lois enjoyed taking care of her outdoor plants. She loved the company of her furry friend “John D’cat” who is now residing with niece, Katie.

Surviving are a sister, Jane Dauber, of South Williamsport; sister-in-law, June McNutt, of Williamsport; nephew, Thomas G. McNutt, Sr. and his wife, Marion, of Hughesville; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas W. McNutt; a sister, Mary Carpenter; and a brother-in-law, Bob Dauber.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22 at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Rt. 54 Highway, Montgomery, with Pastor Mark Passmore, of the Loyalsock Baptist Church, officiating.

Following the service there will be a luncheon for family and friends at the Masonic Hall, Penn Street, Muncy.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

