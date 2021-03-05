Jersey Shore -- Lois J. Miller, 96, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Manor Care in Jersey Shore.

Born July 11, 1924, she was a daughter to the late George R. Musheno and the former Ruth M. Stabley.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Lewis C. Miller.

She is survived by her son, Charles L. Chip (Greer) Miller of Jersey Shore; 2 grandchildren, Tracie S. Smith and Corey L. (Candy) Miller; 3 great-grandchildren, David Rogers, Chris Rogers, and Courtney Miller; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Ralie Rogers and Madison Rogers; a brother, Bruce (Joann) Musheno of Avis; and a sister, Margy Gohl of Avis.

She will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

