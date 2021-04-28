Cogan Station -- Lois J. Ludwig, 87, of Cogan Station died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Myron M. Ludwig.

Born January 20, 1934 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Forrest D. and Bertha G. (Sellinger) Fillman.

Lois was a graduate of the Williamsport High School and a member of the Quiggleville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, but most of all Lois loved and cherished spending time with her family.

Surviving are a daughter, Laurie J. Reber (Phillip) of Cogan Station; two grandchildren, Stephanie E. and Eric M. Vogel; two sisters, Joan McAllister (William) and Helen Murray (Don), both of Jersey Shore; a son-in-law Steve Vogel, of Georgia; and a sister-in-law Nancy Fillman, of Jersey Shore.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter Beth E. Vogel and a brother Ronald Fillman.

A graveside service to honor the life of Lois will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1 in St. Michael's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Cogan Station, with the Rev. Dr. S. David Simon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lois' name to the Quiggleville United Methodist Church, 2055 State Route 973 W., Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com