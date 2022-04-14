Muncy -- Lois J. “Jayne” (Stover) Lyter, 71, of Muncy passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her home.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.
Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Lyter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
