crochet hearts obit new size

Muncy -- Lois J. “Jayne” (Stover) Lyter, 71, of Muncy passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her home.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Lyter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!