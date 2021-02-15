McElhattan -- Lois Jane Henry, 97, of McElhattan, Pa. passed away February 13, 2021 at the UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

She was born in Lock Haven on October 5, 1923 to the late Harry and Ina Miller Yost.

Lois retired from Hammermill Paper Company as a custodian and had previously worked at Piper Aircraft as a airplane painter and the Sylvania Plant in Mill Hall making radio components. She was a Rosie The Riveter during the time of World War II.

In 1950 she married the love of her life, Frank Henry Sr., in Lock Haven. Frank and Lois had 3 sons together and 3 daughters from previous marriages. They enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards and picking on each other. The two had many happy years until Frank passed away in March of 1988.

Her daytime joys in her later years were to sit in her chair and do word search puzzles, read the daily paper, and to visit with her family, friends and neighbors.

She loved to make others around her happy and always made others laugh and smile. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a story to tell, even if you already heard it 10 times before.

Survivors include her sons: Frank Henry Jr. (Swanna), John Henry Sr. (Sue), Douglas Henry. Grandchildren; Becky Nettleton, Dawn Strouse (Roger), Jessica Henry (Amanda), John Henry Jr (Jamie), Fawn Henry (John), Nathan Henry, Samantha Henry. Siblings: Clara “Toot” Mapstone, June Lansberry, Fred Yost (Peggy), Marion Spong. Also surviving are many great and great-great grandchildren, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Henry Sr., daughter Marla Eminhizer (Laird), grandson Justin Henry, great-great granddaughter Piper Doverspike, siblings Albert Yost, William Yost, Bertha “Bert” Bennett, Benjamin “Bud” Yost.

Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Please Note: All CDC guidelines will be followed. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Bayliff. Interment will be in the Dunnstown Cemetery.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.